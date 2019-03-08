Kenya: Holders Sharks Draw Elim FC in Sportpesa Shield Round of 32

SportPesa Shield holders Kariobangi Sharks have been drawn against lower tier side Elim FC in round 32 of this year's edition that gets underway on March 16.

In the draw conducted on Thursday by Football Kenya Federation chief executive Robert Muthomi and tournament sponsors SportPesa Chief marketing officer Kelvin Twissa, last year's finalists Sofapaka will face division one outfit Bungoma Super Stars as record holders Gor Mahia will once again acquaint themselves with Nairobi regional side Kenpoly.

The two sides faced off in the round of 32 last season with Gor emerging 5-0 winners.

10-time champions AFC Leopards play Division one side Transfoc.

Former winners Tusker FC was also included in the draw and they were scheduled to play Naivas despite their withdrawal from the tournament. They have elected to focus their energy on winning the league instead.

The winner will represent the country in next season Caf Confederation Cup aside from pocketing Sh2 million.

The final has been scheduled for June 1, this being the first time a final is staged in the mid-year due to the directive from the Confederation of African Football of changing the calendar.

Full round of 32 Draw

1. Fortune Sacco vs Wazito

2. Uprising vs Western Stima

3. Kenpoly vs Gor Mahia

4. Kayo FC vs Bandari

5. Congo Boys vs Kenya Police

6. Emmausians vs Mwatate United

7. Naivas vs Tusker

8. SS Asad vs Ulinzi Stars

9. Bungoma Super Stars vs Sofapaka

10. Transfoc vs AFC Leopards

11. Muranga Seal vs Kisumu All Stars

12. Elim FC vs Kariobangi Sharks

13. Trans Mara Sugar vs Bidco United

14. Dero FC vs FC Talanta

15. Vihiga Sportiff vs Ushuru

16. Sindo United vs KCB