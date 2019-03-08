Kenyans to Clash at Vitality Half Marathon

Former London Marathon winners will on Sunday clash at the Vitality Big Half Marathon in Great Britain.

Two-time London Marathon champion Wilson Kipsang and the 2017 champion Daniel Wanjiru will be facing the defending champion of the race, Mo Farah who won the race last year in 61:40.

The athletes are using the race as part of preparations for the London Marathon in April.

Kipsang won the London Marathon in 2012 and 2014 and is also a former marathon world record-holder.

According to Wanjiru, who has been training in Kigari, Embu, it's a perfect place for good results and he is looking forward to a good performance.

"My preparations are going on well and I will be using the race to gauge my performance ahead of the London Marathon," said Wanjiru. who is training under coach Julius Nyamu.

The soft-spoken athlete said that he is eyeing a podium finish, where he will be using the remaining weeks to sharpen his skills ahead of the race.

Asked about competing with Farah, the athlete said that he is well prepared for the battle ahead and he doesn't fear anyone in the line-up.

"I know Farah is a tough athlete but I will use my tactics to make sure I beat him. I don't fear anyone because I have done good training," added Wanjiru.

The athlete rose to the limelight in 2015 when he won the Prague Half Marathon, before retaining his title in the same race in 2016.

His marathon debut in Amsterdam saw him emerge victorious after winning in 2:05:21 in 2017, before running in the London Marathon the same year where he surprised many by emerging first after clocking 2:05:48.

He was selected to the 2017 World Championships team and managed finish in position eight after his compatriot Geoffrey Kirui clinched victory.

His attempt to win the London Marathon hit a snag after emerging in eighth position.

He also participated in New York Marathon in 2018, where he improved his position to fifth after clocking 2:10:21.