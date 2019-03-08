Tanzania: Majaliwa to Inaugurate Expanded Aga Khan Hospital in Dar

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to officiate the inauguration of the $83 million (about Sh190.9 billion) worth expanded Aga Khan Hospital-Dar es Salaam (AKHD) building on Saturday, March 9.

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, March 7, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) representative, Mr Amir Kurji, said that the structure is intended to accommodate more cancer patients who are normally referred abroad for treatment.

He said that the new 100-bed capacity building will be used as a referral centre, and will have more theatres and additional intensive care facilities. Formerly, it had a 75-bed capacity.

"In partnership with the government through public hospitals, we are set to develop a major cancer programme in the country in a bid to collaboratively curb the high number (34,000) of new cancer patients diagnosed annually in the country," he said.

Mr Kurji disclosed that the expansion work of the hospital building was now complete and it will be opened on March 9 by the Premier alongside the minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

He said that the expansion of phase II building at Aga Khan Hospital, did not only see the structural expansion in terms of the aforementioned improvements, but also robust strengthening of existing clinical services and introduction of several new services.

"The clinical services enhancement was profoundly through capacity building in terms of human resources, training and technological advancement and the latest psychiatrists' programmes for cancer, heart disease and infant health, are supported by a modern-day research technology that will enable Tanzanians to access international healthcare services locally," he said.

Meanwhile, for more than a century, the agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) have been contributing to the social, economic and cultural development of Tanzania and its economic development activities have significantly contributed to new sustainable enterprises and created jobs through long-term investments.