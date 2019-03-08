Kenya: Kenyenya Dominate Athletics At Kisii County Games

Fast-rising Lenah Nanjala from Nyamache was in good form as she topped the 5000m girls' walk in a competitive race clocking 24:44:95 during the Kisii County Secondary Schools Term One Games at Sameta Stadium on Thursday.

Nanjala, a form two student at Nyamache, also took part in the discipline during the 2017 IAAF World Under-18 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

"I had prepared well for this event having trained for one month in this field, however, my opponents gave me a stiff competition, but I thank God I won at last," she told Nation Sport.

At position two was Belinda Anyango (25:52:80) from Kenyenya and she was followed by her school mate Thabita Chepkwony (26:34:22). Callen Nalieka (27:50:37) was satisfied with the fourth position.

In the 10,000m boys race, Joel Moturi also from Kenyenya timed 28:51:58 beating Jackson Tong'i (30:01:49) from Nyamache into second place.

Joel Moturi was the star in the boys 5,000m race clocking 13:20:07 as Peter Mogeni (14:05:65) from Moganga was placed second.

Rounding up the the top three positions was Dennis Nyarunda (14:40:92) from Marani, while Calvin Mauti (15:02:04 ), a student at Nyaguta, was fourth.

Kenyenya went on to dominate in the 3000m race taking the first four positions in both the boys and girls' event.

Charles Charitu (8:28:91) led his colleagues Felix Boera (8:35:88), Felix Lurenge (8:42:35) and Edwin Kipsaisa 8:42:65 following in that order.

"The field was muddy but I thank my schoolmates for speeding up to take the first four positions, hence qualifying to the regional competition," said Charles after the race.

Bet Chekursat (9:44:53) led Diana Cherotich (9:45:57) in the girls' race. Christine Chesiro (9:56:41) joined her colleagues in the podium places.

Kenyenya's head coach Dennis Odongo commended the organisers for a successful event.

"Officiating is key as far as games are concerned, however, I am impressed that qualified referees are used unlike the past when teachers who had interest were given the opportunity," he said.

The games, which also feature basketball, hockey, rugby sevens and 15s, handball, swimming and cross-country, kicked off on Wednesday and are expected to run till Saturday.