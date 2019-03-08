South Africa: Release of Apartheid Hitman Ferdi Barnard Raises Complex Questions of Forgiveness and Justice

analysis

Apartheid hitman Ferdi Barnard gunned down activist and academic David Webster outside his home in 1989. It took almost a decade for Barnard to be convicted of the crime, and now he is set to be released on 2 April 2019 after just over 20 years behind bars. The Department of Justice says that extensive consultation was undertaken before approving the parole -- but the very idea of freedom for apartheid's triggermen will always be contentious.

It was Reverend Paul Verryn who conducted the funeral service for the assassinated anti-apartheid activist David Webster, almost 30 years ago.

The two men had worked together closely in the years before Webster, 45, was killed by a blast from a shotgun wielded by apartheid hit-squad member Ferdi Barnard.

"His murder was quite devastating. It was so calculating and brutal," Verryn told Daily Maverick.

"David was a very fine human being who did a huge amount to anticipate the transition this country needed to go through."

Webster's murder came just nine months before the release of Nelson Mandela from prison.

An anthropologist by training, Webster straddled the worlds of activism and academia and was revered in both. He had a particular interest in working...