Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Going Senile Off Gukurahundi Murders' - Matemadanda

Photo: The Herald

Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Cde Victor Matemadanda

FORMER President Robert Mugabe is losing his mind because of the genocide he presided over in the early years of Zimbabwe's independence, war veterans leader Victor Matemadanda has said.

In a scathing attack on the former Zanu PF leader, Matemadanda the secretary general of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) said Mugabe's latest statements in which the former President accused his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa of anchoring his rule on killing civilians indicative of "how he was losing his mind."

"You may want to forgive the old-man but I do not think he deserves forgiveness because surely how can Mugabe have the audacity to tell president Mnangagwa not to kill when he is the specialist in that area.

"We survived by fleeing this country, Mnangagwa himself escaped death by a whisker, Mugabe is the known and approved killer, I think he should have said you are taking my job," said Matemadanda at a press briefing early this week.

"I once went to Matabeleland told Chiefs to take cattle from Gushungo Dairies for him to appease the spirits of those he killed during the Gukurahundi; this is what is making Mugabe lose his senses."

At least 20 000 people are reported to have been killed by a crack military unit known as the 5th Brigade under Mugabe's command between 1983 and 1987 in a campaign code named Gukurahundi that the then Prime Minister claimed was aimed at hunting down a handful of dissidents. The killings were confined to the Midlands and westerns parts of the country.

Although Matemadanda's address touched on numerous subjects, he spent some 20 minutes responding to Mugabe's birthday rant in which the former guerrilla leader warned Mnangagwa of a civil revolt.

The war-veterans' leader said Mugabe should be grateful, Mnangagwa had not resorted to revenge after the November 2017 coup.

"Many people expected Mnangagwa not only to harass him but at least some measure to put Mugabe to order because he did not only kill people but destroyed this economy.

"These problems that we have are a result of Mugabe's rule, even the sanctions; he had fun travelling and insulting people like a crazy person," the Deputy Defense Minister said.

"Africa treated him like its crazy person and clapped hands for him. Now we have all these problems, yet he wants to act like a messiah."

While Mnangagwa was State Security Minister and Mugabe's top henchman during Gukurahundi, Matemadanda tried to present the President as "innocent."