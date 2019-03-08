South Africa: DA to Pitch a Provincial State Capture Inquiry and Anti-Corruption Unit for Gauteng

analysis

The elections in Gauteng could go down to the wire. On Saturday, the DA will launch its provincial manifesto with a pitch to tackle corruption by establishing a provincial state capture inquiry and launching a new anti-corruption unit.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and premier candidate Solly Msimanga will on Saturday 9 March launch the party's Gauteng manifesto in Atteridgeville, where they will emphasise alleged ANC corruption and outline their plans to tackle graft.

The provincial manifesto, which Daily Maverick has seen, says the country's economic powerhouse and most populated province has been held back by corruption, incompetence and successive ANC governments.

While the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture continues to interrogate allegations of corruption and cast doubt on the ANC's integrity, the DA says it plans to establish its own version in Gauteng, if elected.

The Constitution allows premiers to appoint commissions of inquiry. The DA's manifesto does not explain the scope of the proposed inquiry.

"Under Premier [David] Makhura, the Auditor-General has identified over R20-billion of irregular, unauthorised, fruitless and wasteful expenditure!" reads the provincial manifesto. It claims the inquiry will uncover those who have stolen funds and send them to jail.

"If this had been spent...