Kenya: All Set for Nyandika Maiyoro Burial

The burial of legendary Kenyan athlete Nyandika Maiyoro is set for Friday afternoon at his home in Kiogoro, Kisii County, amid increasing concerns that the national and county governments abandoned him and other sporting greats at their time of need.

Maiyoro's burial comes a day after another trailblazer, Commonwealth Games javelin bronze medallist, John Mayaka, was laid to rest at his home in Nyamira County on Thursday.

Mayaka, born on in 1948 in Nyamira County, died two weeks ago at the Nyamira Level Five Hospital.

Mayaka competed at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand, and 1978 in Edmonton.

His best throws were 77.56 metres in Christchurch and 70 metres in Edmonton.

Mayaka is survived by a wife and eight children. By the time of his death, he was a member of Athletics Kenya's Nyamira County sub-branch.

He worked in the Armed Forces during his active athletics years until his retirement on early 1990s.

Promises and tributes

Maiyoro, 88, succumbed to tuberculosis a day after Mayaka's demise while receiving treatment at the Christa Marianne Hospital in Kisii County.

But like many of Kenya's sporting legends, he embarrassingly spent his last days on earth appealing for financial and medical help, while also urging the authorities to try and return a piece of his land that had been grabbed.

"I urge President Uhuru (Kenyatta), opposition leader Raila (Odinga) and interior CS Fred (Matiang'i to ensure my family gets justice," he told Nation Sport from his hospital bed.

Not so much help was forthcoming at the time, save for Interior CS Fred Matiang'i's visit, which would fast track some supply of funds from somewhere.

"The county government's offices are situated just a few metres from the private hospital where Mzee Nyandika was admitted for about three weeks but surprisingly no county (government) official visited him. Now they are trying to support in his burial," said Maureen Nyangenya, a local.

Interestingly, the Kisii County Government and other "well-wishers" would surface, armed with loads of assistance, promises and tributes moments after Mzee Maiyoro breathed his last.