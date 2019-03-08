South Africa: Government Leaders Embark On a Clean-Up Campaign As Part of the Good Green Deeds Programme

press release

Government leaders from all three spheres of government which includes Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, MECs and senior government officials will tomorrow, 08 March 2019 embark on the clean-up campaign as part of the Good Green Deeds programme.

This ground-breaking national initiative that seeks to change people's attitudes and behaviours towards responsible management of waste will be officially launched tomorrow by President Cyril Ramaphosa tomorrow at Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

Various government leaders will heed the call and mobilise their communities to take part in the campaign to rid South Africa of illegal dumping and littering.

Government calls on all citizens to be part the Good Green Deeds nationwide environmental programme and participate at the clean-up activities happening in their communities.

Notable events taking place tomorrow (08 March 2019) include the following:

Eastern Cape - Presidential Launch of the Good Green Deeds Campaign taking place at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane from 08:00.

Eastern Cape - Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abraham will also embark on a clean-up activation at Sterkspruit community library, Eastern Cape from 09:00.

Free State - Premier Sisi Ntombela will officially launch the Buy Back Centre as part of the Good Green Campaign at R28 Road to Clocolan from Ladybrand from 09:00. The build-up clean-up activities will take place at Itumeleng Community Hall, Manyatseng Township, Ladybrand from 07:00.

Gauteng - Minister Zulu will lead the visit to Ramahlale Primary School in Mamelodi to conduct a waste management programme and plant trees to promote green living open spaces for learners. The event will start at 09:00.

North West - Clean-up campaign and provincial launch led by Premier of the North West Province, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro at Mahikeng Taxi Rank from 07:00.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) through its provincial offices will hold a series of activations in various communities countrywide. A comprehensive schedule can be accessed on https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_documents/good_%20green_%20deeds_events.pdf

Social media challenge

Post a picture or video clip of yourself taking some action to clean-up the country using the hashtag #GoodGreenDeeds. Tag @GovernmentZA and @GCISMedia on twitter. 'Throw it in the bin - Don't Litter - Don't dump, Keep it tidy'

Issued by: Government Communications