South Africa: Eastern Cape Health Improves Payment and Conditions of Service for Community Health Workers

Eastern Cape Department of Health is spending millions of rands in improving payment and conditions of service for over five thousand community health workers in the province. The expenditure forms part of implementing the Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council (PHSDSBC) Resolution on standardization of remuneration for community health workers in the department.

The agreement at the council entails that all community workers with matric or experience will receive a non-service remuneration of three thousand five hundred per month which will be paid via persal. This is an increase of R500 from what the department previously paid. To date, the provincial department has paid R23 328 million to community health care workers back dated to June last year.

The agreement also seeks to provide adequate protection for the remuneration of community health workers through persal. The department has a total of 5 184 community health care workers doing screening campaigns, provision of primary healthcare and refer identified cases to relevant services. "Community Health workers becomes the backbone of our healthcare system especially making sure that we trace those defaulting on AIDS and TB treatment. This is a giant leap towards making sure that these workers also have job security and their stipend is in line with the minimum wage," Helen Sauls-August.

