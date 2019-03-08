South Africa: Govt Welcomes South Africa's Successful Bid to Host the 2023 Netball World Cup

press release

Government welcomes the news that South Africa has won the rights to host the 16th staging of the Netball World Cup in 2023 which will take place in Cape Town. Being the host country is a monumental moment for South Africa as it is the first time the Netball World Cup will be held in Africa. African countries play a leading role in the top 20 International Netball Federation world ranking.

The announcement showcases South Africa's ability to host world-class global events across a number of sports and other genres, which also opens avenues for economic benefits. South Africa is committed to advancing the development of netball, as it is a growing sport worldwide.

The tournament is scheduled to run for a period of ten days and will see 16 nations compete for the title. The 2023 Netball World Cup will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Netball like any other sport has the power to bring people together. It shapes many lives - instils a competitive spirit, demands teamwork and discipline. South Africans are urged to rally behind team South Africa as preparations get underway for the World Cup.

Issued by: Government Communications