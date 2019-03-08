South Africa: Run-Out Agony As SA U19s Narrowly Miss Out On Youth ODI Victory

Cape Town — The South Africa under-19s fell agonizingly short of their first win in the Youth One-Day International (ODI) Quadrangular series following defeat by one run at the hands of India under-19s 'B' in Trivandrum on Thursday.

Impressive half-centuries from Ruan Terblanche and Andile Mogakane looked to have set up the victory for the youngsters before three catastrophic run-outs in the final over and impressive bowling from Sushant Mishra restricted them to 197/9.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the home side was bowled out for 198 in 49.1 overs after a fine display from the South African bowling attack. Debutant, Siya Plaatjie shone with the ball, grabbing figures of 3/40 alongside Bryce Parsons (2/36) and Jarred Jardine (2/41)

Despite an early 77-run stand for the second wicket, India B's batsmen could not convert their starts while the tourists continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Pragnesh Kanpillewar (42) top-scored for the hosts, while Sameer Rizvi (40), Tilak Varma (33) and Prayas Barman (28) also made solid contributions

South Africa went about their innings in a much-improved manner compared to the first fixture. Although three early wickets fell, Terblanche and captain, Matthew Montgomery steadied the ship with a 43-run partnership to take their side to 78/3 after 27 overs

The pair's stand came to an end when the India B's Karan Lal (2/29) and Sumeet Juyal (2/18) dismissed the skipper for 21 and the new man, Bonga Makaka without scoring. The double strike left the tourists in trouble on 79/5 when Mogakane joined Terblanche, whose obstinate stance saw him through more than 20 overs.

The duo put on a hard-fought, 99-runs for their sixth-wicket partnership, both youngsters raising their bat for deserved fifties. Player of the Match, Mogakane was the aggressor, racing to his milestone before he was dismissed for 64 (off 63 balls; 5 fours, 2 sixes).

With the finish line approaching and South Africa needing six runs off the last six balls, Nonelela Yikha (6) cracked a four off the first ball before disaster hit for the away side. Terblanche attempted a quick single to level the scores but was run out for a 142-ball 73 (4 fours), before next man in Jarred Jardine (0) suffered the same fate the very next ball.

Sushant Mishra then delivered three good deliveries that managed to circumvent Yikha from clinching the triumph with the smallest of margins.

South Africa will be back on the park for their third Youth ODI Quadrangular series match against Afghanistan on Saturday, March 9 at 09:00 local time (05:30 CAT).

Source: Sport24