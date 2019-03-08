Zimbabwe/South Africa: Tapuwa Kapini Rallies FC Platinum

Former Highlanders goalkeeper, Tapuwa Kapini, has backed FC Platinum to overcome Orlando Pirates in a Champions League group stage fixture tie at Orlando Stadium this evening.

Kapini, who is turning out for Highlands Park in the ABSA Premiership, feels there is no reason why his countrymen cannot topple Pirates.

"These boys, they have got hunger, they know what they want and I think if they perform very well, like they did in the first leg, they can come up with three points," said Kapini. "All they need to do is to go out and play with confidence.

"If I look at the individual play of FC Platinum, they are a good side, and when it comes to the team collection as well, they are a good side and you know they have a good coach who played in the UEFA Champions League. "I think he knows what this game means to them so it's all up to the players. "They mustn't let Pirates come into the game, when Pirates come into the game, it's not going to be easy for them.

"They must watch the midfield of Pirates, they are good, if you watch Thembinkosi Lorch, Musa Nyatama as well, they have been playing well and I think they will have a plan for them.