Zimbabwe/South Africa: Dembare Target Resurfaces in SA

Highly — RATED midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara, who was a Dynamos target during pre-season, has resurfaced in South Africa where he signed for First Division side Witbank Spurs.

The diminutive midfielder told The Herald, from his new base in South Africa, that he had signed a two-and-a-half deal with the Mpumalanga-based outfit. Chinyahara will link up with national team goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda, who has been on the club's books for the last two seasons.

"I am very happy with the move because what I want is to play football and help my club achieve great things.

"It's also great that Edmore Sibanda is here. I have been training with the club and the technical team was impressed so I decided to sign so that I create opportunities for myself," said Chinyahara.

The 23-year old signed for Denmark's Hobro IK as teenager in 2015 and played only one season in the top-flight before he was loaned out to second-tier side Jammerbugt FC from 2016.

Chinyahara has also previously tried his luck with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The midfielder is a product of Bidvest Wits development, having relocated to South Africa at a tender age.

"That's a star for the future. His agent sent him to us, he sent us his footage while he was still playing in Denmark," Spurs chief executive, Freddy Mapulane, told Kick-Off.

"So, when his contract finished over there we invited him, and now he is here training with the team.

"Our aim is to survive relegation and plan for next season. So, Mr Mashaba, now is planning for next season, so he said "that's my star player for next season."

"We will register him now, once he gets his work permit he will play in the remaining games. He likes him in the defensive position but he can also play attacking midfielder."

DeMbare take on traditional rivals CAPS United in a charity match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday in their first high-profile pre-season match. Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe believes the game is perfect to gauge the progress they have made.