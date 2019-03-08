Zimbabwe: Warrant of Arrest for Violence Ringleader

Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday issued a warrant of arrest on Obert Masaraure, who is suspected of being one of the ringleaders of the MDC-Alliance-instigated violence that rocked the country in January, after he failed to attend court.

Masararure (34), who is on $500 bail, is facing charges of subverting a constitutional Government and inciting public violence.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that during the period extending from January 7-11 Masaraure led a group of trade unions at Africa Unity Square and at New Government Complex urging members of the public to revolt against the constitutionally elected Government of Zimbabwe.

The State further alleged that on January 13, Masaraure in connivance with Zimbabwe Youth Alliance president Kumbirai Learnmore Magorimbo (34), who is already on remand facing the same charge, sent WhatsApp messages on social media platforms coercing workers not to go to work and encouraging civil disobedience or resistance of any law.

The court heard that Masaraure and Magorimbo said the defiance would only end after the Government had addressed their demands for Government to addresses economic challenges, pay workers in US dollars and remove bond notes.

Masaraure was arrested at his home on January 18 and taken to CID Law and Order Harare for further investigations.

The State alleged that Masaraure's actions caused members of the public to engage in an orgy of violence and looting.