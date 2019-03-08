South Africa: Making SA Clean and Green

Government leaders from all three spheres of government, including Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, MECs and senior government officials, will today embark on various clean-up campaigns as part of the Good Green Deeds programme.

This ground-breaking national initiative that seeks to change people's attitudes and behaviours towards responsible management of waste will be officially launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

"Various government leaders will heed the call and mobilise their communities to take part in the campaign to rid South Africa of illegal dumping and littering. Government calls on all citizens to be part the Good Green Deeds nationwide environmental programme and participate at the clean-up activities happening in their communities," said Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in a statement.

The Presidential launch will take place at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane. The day will include clean up activities at the Eastern Beach area.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abraham will embark on a clean-up activation at Sterkspruit community library, Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will lead a visit to Ramahlale Primary School in Mamelodi to conduct a waste management programme and plant trees to promote green living open spaces for learners.

In the North West, the Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro will lead a clean-up campaign at Mahikeng Taxi Rank and Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela will launch the Buy Back Centre as part of the Good Green Campaign in Ladybrand.