Namibia: Take Sports Seriously - Veii

The perception that sports is nothing more than a menial leisure activity which should enjoy little prominence on the national agenda is misguided, says African Union Sports Council Region Five chairman, Dr Vetumbuavi Veii.

Sports is a richly rewarding avenue which can greatly help alleviate socio-economic shortcomings, he said during Thursday's Region Five Annual Sports Awards (Rasa) launch in Windhoek, where the event will be staged on 25 May.

"When we are talking about sports, people have a tendency to think it's just children playing around. But we are not realising the benefits and the socio-economic contribution of sports to the development of our countries," Veii said.

"I keep on challenging people to tell me anybody who earns 450 000 British Pounds per week, be it a minister or a chief executive officer of a big company. None of them do but a football player is getting that money," the former Namibia sports director continued.

"Sports is like education. If we are not investing in sports, we are not giving our children an opportunity. If we invest in sports, some of them will become professionals, and make a great deal of money.

"Even those who don't make it in sports will still have learned a lot from sports that they can apply elsewhere in life," he implored.

In strengthening Veii's assertion, sports minister Erastus Uutoni used 2018 Rasa sportsman of the year with a disability winner Ananias Shikongo and his guide Even Tjiviju as references.

"Sports can make you somebody. Look at these two gentlemen; they look good. This is all because of sports. I want others to look at them and want to be like them," he said.

"To the business people. Let's put Ananias on billboards. Let's brand that man so he attracts more young people to come up. It is very important", Uutoni added.

Furthermore, a successful hosting of the awards ceremony, which will see the cream of 10 Southern African nations rewarded for their sporting excellence over the past 12 months in Windhoek, will go a long way in keeping the country in the spotlight.

This year's edition marks the start of the rotation for Rasa hosts among member countries. South Africa hosted the first three events.

"This is part of tourism. Namibia is indeed proud to host the Rasa, as AUSC Region Five has demonstrated as exceptional leaders in Africa, and continue to blaze a trail in the number of fundamental sports development initiatives," the minister said.

Uutoni reaffirmed the government's continued support towards the industry.

"The awards are made up of 12 categories that recognise athletes, coaches and member countries who are implementing the region's programmes.

"The rationale in hosting Rasa is not just about rewarding excellence, but also promoting sports as a tool that unites us as a region with a common purpose," the minister said.