Namibia: City Dumps Backdated Water Charge Demand

THE City of Windhoek has decided to scrap backdated new water user charges because of the huge impact they had on residents' bills.

The city's corporate communications officer Harold Akwenye said at a media briefing in Windhoek yesterday that the inability of the municipality to effectively inform the public on how the new tariff system would work, had made them remove the backdated charges to the residents.

He explained that after the declaration of water scarcity in July 2018, the city set water consumption targets to save at least 10% on daily consumption.

The city then implemented the gazetted "times of limited water tariffs", and not the normal water charges from 1 July 2018.

However, in December 2018, the city realised that they had failed to correctly charge those household consuming water above the set limits, he said.

Then, council started correctly charging the limited water supply tariff on 1 January 2019, but backdated the charges to July 2018.

The backdated charges, some based on estimated meter readings, worsened the situation, and resulted in high water bills for residents, Akwenye stated.

He said the city had decided not to backdate the charges to July 2018 for households, but to start charging the limited time supply tariffs from 1 January 2019.

"The affected residents will see credits on their next statements, which will be available from 25 March 2019," he added.

Akwenye thus urged residents to keep their monthly and daily consumption below 22 000 kl and 0,73 kl, respectively. If they exceed those limits, then they should be prepared to pay N$61 per kilolitre, as opposed to N$33,20.

"This is due to the fact that since the declaration of the water crisis in the central region in July 2018, the 10% water savings target has not been realised to date. The city water consumption on average is standing at 15% and more above target," he continued.

The city, luckily, does not plan to ration water because this will inconvenience consumers who are using water responsibly.

However, he said the council will work with the City Police to close all illegal car washes in the city.

"To avoid inconveniences, residents are further advised to monitor their water usage on a regular basis to detect water leakages, and to fix them as soon as possible. Moreover, be a self-reader of your water meter, as you will keep track of your water usage" Akwenye advised.