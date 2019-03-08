Uganda: Rwanda Row - Uganda Issues Travel Advisory

Kampala — The government yesterday issued a travel advisory for Ugandans with intentions of travelling to Rwanda as tensions between the two countries show no sign of abating or being resolved.

Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde provided only two alternative routes for goods in transit destined for Rwanda.

The two border points the minister provided are Mirama hills in Ntungamo District and Kyanika in Kisoro District.

Government has also advised traders with goods supposed to transit through Rwanda to the Democratic Republic of Congo to instead exit through the border points between Uganda and DRC.

"Goods destined to Rwanda from Uganda consider exiting into Rwanda via Mirama Hills and Kyanika Customs Border posts; goods in Uganda territory, destined for the DRC consider exiting via Customs Border Posts shared by Uganda and DRC" Ms Kyambadde said in a statement.

This means, traders with transit goods stuck at Katuna border post in Kabale District and need to exit to DRC would need to drive a further 112.8km to Bunagana border post in Kisoro District, 254.9km to Mpondwe border post in Kasese District, and, 119.6 km to Ishasha border post in Kanungu District depending on which alternative one decides to take.

In the same directory, government advised business people with customs transaction documents already prepared ahead of taking goods and merchandise to Rwanda to contact the Uganda Revenue Authority customs office at Nakawa, Kampala ,for review. Government however noted that the movement of Ugandans to and from Rwanda "remains unimpeded"

Rwanda, through its Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Sezibera, last week warned its citizens against travelling to Uganda, citing concerns over the safety of Rwandans in Uganda-fears that have been dismissed by officials in Kampala.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said with Rwanda issuing a travel advisory to its citizens, it is important that the Uganda government also does the same for Ugandans.