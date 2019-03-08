Cameroon: Cooperation - Israel Negotiates Water Treatment Project

This was during an audience granted to the Israeli Ambassador by the Minister of Energy and Water Resources, on March 05 in Yaounde.

One of the most renowned Israeli water treatment companies, El Al has expressed its wish to ameliorate the quality of water supply in Cameroon. This was during an audience granted their Ambassador, Ran Gidor and a two-man delegation of investors by the Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Gaston Eloundou Essomba on March 5, 2019.

Speaking after the audience, Ran Gidor said, Israel has so much interest in Cameroons water sector as they have noticed that though Cameroon is surrounded with water bodies, the quality and quantity of water supply is very limited. Reason why, they have been proposing a water treatment and supply project for three years now and are optimistic that this time around, their proposal will be accepted.

"Over 60 per cent of Israeli soil is a desert, but thanks to its technological advancements in the water sector, the desert keeps shrinking despite global warming. We want to share this technological knowhow with Cameroon and better the quality of water supply not only to the Sahel regions, but to all the other regions of the country where water supply is limited," the Ambassador noted. Ran Gidor also mentioned that the project, if granted, will take just two months to be executed.