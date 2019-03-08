Uganda: Over 74 Schools in Sembabule Face Closure Over Illegal Operation

Over 74 schools in Sembabule District are on the verge of being closed for operating without licenses.

The Sembabule District Commissioner Mr Mathias Kintu Musoke said an operation to shut down illegal schools started after a meeting between security committee and district leaders at the district headquarters on Wednesday. The meeting followed a surge in fire outbreaks in schools.

Last month, dormitories of Sembabule parent's primary school and St Anthony Sembabule Roman Catholic Primary School gutted fire destroying pupils' properties worth millions.

Mr Kintu said most of the schools are operating under improper sanitation and dilapidated buildings putting pupils' lives in danger. He added that several other schools are illegally operating boarding section.

"Poor sanitation inconveniences the learning environment in schools. We shall not tolerate any political ideologies aimed at diverting us from saving the future generation of this country," he said.

Mr Muhammad Kiggwe, the Sembabule District Inspector of Schools revealed that majority of schools have failed to implement the new standards of operation set by the ministry of education and sports.

The District Chairperson, Mr Elly Muhumuza ordered the inspector of schools to record all schools which are in poor state for easy inspection and follow up, cautioning him against leaving out any school uninspected.