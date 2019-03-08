Uganda: 2021 - Hurdles Bobi Wine Faces in Presidential Bid

Kampala — A day after Kyandondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, announced that he will stand for President in 2021 general election, former presidential candidates as well as political actors and analysts, have cited some of the hurdles the musician cum politician is likely to face.

Most of the political players who spoke to this newspaper yesterday talked of a disjointed Opposition and warned that Mr Kyagulanyi's bid might backfire if he does not heed the advice of former presidential candidates and other experienced politicians.

"He has jumped the gun and this is most likely going to divide the Opposition more since he has decided to make the announcement individually rather than using party structures," Prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa, Makerere University history don, yesterday told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview.

Daily Monitor yesterday reported that Mr Kyagulanyi had declared intentions to stand for presidency in 2021 and vowed to take on President Museveni whose sole candidature has already been endorsed by his party's Central Executive Committee.

Political analysts say the move to declare his intention in a personal manner could foil the intended coalition within the Opposition to front one candidate.

"He should have waited to be fronted by one group. That would help the Opposition, but now it will be hard for other Opposition members to support him," Prof Ndebesa said.

Former Ethics and Integrity minister and political activist, Ms Miria Matembe, welcomed the idea saying what President Museveni was to former President Dr Milton Obote in 1986 is what Mr Kyagulanyi is to Mr Museveni today.

"I wish him luck. The NRM went to Chobe and made conclusions on (President) Museveni and why not Mr Kyagulanyi. He needs to brace himself for the continuous arrests and insecurity to him and his family henceforth," Ms Matembe said.

Some of the faces that are the force behind Bobi Wine's long trek to the presidential seat include Mr Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality), Mr Paul Mwiru (Jinja East Municipality), Mr Kassiano Wadri (Arua Municipality), Mr Mukasa Mbidde (East African legislative Assembly) and Mr Abed Bwanika (PDP).

The ruling NRM yesterday, said they are open to every Ugandan who meets the Electoral requirements to contest for any elective position.

What Ugandan politicians and analysts say

Bobi Wine needs organised structures at sub-county level countrywide and a heavy financial base." Prof Venansius Baryamureeba

It is too early to make sense of his declaration. He should have waited before making such a big statement." Gen Benon Biraaro

I think the emerging leader of Opposition is Bobi Wine. Mr Besigye has done his part, he should give space for other people." Mr Abed Bwanika

Bobi Wine could only become president through election, AK-47 (gun) or population mobilisation. I advise him to go for the first one." Mr Aggrey Awori

Of course, he will have to contend with a highly fragmented Opposition landscape." Mr Crispy Kaheru