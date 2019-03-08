Namibia: We Will Have Our Day in Court - Rukoro

Ovaherero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro has told those celebrating the failed lawsuit against Germany to settle down as the fight is just beginning.

This comes after New York City District Court judge Laura Taylor Swain, who presided over the case, ruled on Wednesday this week that the federal republic is immune to prosecution from another country.

The Nama and Ovaherero/Ovambanderu challenged Germany through their New York lawyer Kenneth McCallion in January 2017.

The group did this under the Alien Tort Statute which allows non-US citizens to make claims in US federal courts for international law violations.

They aimed to force Germany to include them on the negotiating table, and for the former colonial power to pay reparations for the 1904-1908 genocide.

"This is indeed a disappointing ruling for us and all nations of the world who are committed to justice and fairness for all.

"We assert that judge Swain has made fundamental errors of law in her jurisdictional analysis, and we are determined to see to it that this decision is reversed on appeal, and that our claims for reparations shall proceed. To this effect, we have directed our lawyers in New York to proceed with immediate effect," said Rukoro.

He added that there are exceptions which enable them to challenge Germany's immunity, and to have it lifted. "We still believe we have a case".

He said they are confident that an appeal will lead to the judgement being successfully reviewed, and for the case to be heard on merit. "We will have our day in court", he noted.

Rukoro made reference to the case of the Jews, who also challenged Germany over the Holocaust in the same court, but lost the first round because Germany is a sovereign state.

"The Jews did not accept the judgement, and appealed. They were persistent. As we all know, the Jews and the government of Germany ended up with a settlement agreement, which led them to be paid billions. This is a victory over a battle, not a victory over the war itself," Rukoro warned anyone who might be too happy that the case had been thrown out of court.

He said even if they fail the appeal, other platforms can be used to push forward their cause of achieving restorative justice.

"This is not the end of the road. We have the will, power and capacity to fight. The struggle continues. A luta continua!" he stressed.

When asked if they could take Germany to court in Germany, patron of the Ovaherero Genocide Foundation, Festus Muundjua said it would not work, while painting a scenario of a 'sheep' and a 'jackal', and how one can't trust the other; the 'jackal' being the Germans.

Echoing Muundjua's statement, Rukoro referred to a failed attempt by the Nama Traditional Leaders Association to get a German lawyer to help them fight so that kaptein Witbooi (!Nanseb's) Bible and whip could remain in Germany until they were ready to receive them.

"They could not get a lawyer in Germany. There was not a single lawyer who was prepared to stand up against their country," said Rukoro.

The Bible and whip were repatriated last week, and are now being kept at the national archives.