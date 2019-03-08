Eritrea: Various Activities By Eritreans in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Sudan, the US, the UK and Australia conducted various activities depicting their attachment with their homeland.

According to report, Eritrean nationals residing in Khartoum and its environs organized a seminar to discuss on the objective situation in the homeland and regional and global developments.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, said that positive developments are being witnessed in the region that could advance political, social and economic developments in the region and that the Eritrean people have made significant contribution in the process.

As regards the Consular services, Mr. Ibrahim called on the nationals to strengthen their attachment with the Consular office for getting timely service.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the significance of consular services and strengthening organizational capacity and that such seminar will have significant contribution in raising their awareness and understanding on timely national and regional issues.

In the same vein, members of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Washington DC and Ohio, the US, celebrated March 8, International Women's Day on 2 March.

At the event message from the National Union of Eritrean Women was presented and friends of Eritrea delivered messages of solidarity.

Likewise, the NUEW organizations from the UK cities of Nottingham, Birmingham, Sheffield, New Castel, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, Middleborough, Dublin and Leads celebrated March 8, International Women's Day on 3 March in London.

Indicating the role of Eritrean women during the struggle for independence and in nation building process, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, said that the Eritrean women have realized their true place in the society through their steadfastness and resilience.

Eritreans residing in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Perth also celebrated, March 8, International Women's Day.