Sudan: Released Sudanese Congress Party President's Press Conference Banned

Khartoum — On Wednesday, the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) banned a press conference by the Sudanese Congress Party president, Omar El Degeir, which was to be his first public appearance after his release on Monday.

The opposition Sudanese Congress Party said in a statement that yesterday members of the NISS came to the party headquarters in Khartoum and informed the party members present of the decision to cancel and stop the preparations and equipment that were in place for the conference.

The party promised that its president will speak with the revolutionaries, the people, and the various media in the near future using other means of communication.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the NISS released El Degeir, on Monday. He was detained on 28 December. About 40 party leaders and members are still in detention.

Artist and novelist held

Yesterday, the military intelligence authorities in Bakuria in Geisan in the Blue Nile state arrested artist and novelist Esam Ibrahim and interrogated him before he was released late on Wednesday.

A lawyer in El Damazin told Radio Dabanga that Ibrahim had discussed the corruption of members of the armed forces in Bakuria who unjustly imposed fees on the public. Witnesses noted the release of the activist after investigation late yesterday.