8 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: China's Belt-and-Road Plans for SA, Women's Leadership School Aired As Ambassador Hosts Women's League

analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian hosted a full house of enthusiastic ANC Women's League supporters for an early International Women's Day celebration this week. Together with a sumptuous Chinese buffet, there was a lot of talk about Belt-and-Road infrastructure too - and what China sees as South Africa's role in it.

The flamboyant Chinese Ambassador, Lin Songtian, might not have expected applause when he mentioned China's now-abandoned one-child policy, but he got some anyway. His enthusiastic tone, and the enthusiasm of the 100 or so women from the ANC Women's League from Gauteng regions and branches were mutually infectious. The women were invited to the embassy on Wednesday to celebrate an early International Women's Day.

"Children not only belong to the family, but to the nation," Lin said, which is why the first nine years of education was compulsory in China.

"In the past, due to poverty, Chinese people preferred to have the boy instead of the baby girl. They needed to have the boy so they can get a more stronger labour force, so we saw a few people in rural areas abandoning their baby girls," he explained. Lin said now that China was more developed, there was a "fundamental...

