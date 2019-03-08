8 March 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Taxi and Bakkie Collide Leaving Two Injured

Alberton — Two men were left critically injured last night when a bakkie and taxi collided at the Klipriver and R59 intersection in Alberton.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 22h00 to find the taxi against the roadside barrier. One man was found lying trapped inside the taxi while the driver, a man, was found lying approximately 20 metres away.

Paramedics assessed the two men and found that both had sustained numerous injuries, and both were in a critical condition.

The men were treated for their injuries and were also provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, one man was airlifted by a private medical helicopter while the second man was transported by ambulance.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

