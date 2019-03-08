Rwanda: Masudi Eyes Etincelles Win to Boost As Kigali's Top-Four Hopes

AS Kigali will be looking for 'crucial victory' when they travel to Umuganda Stadium for the away clash against Azam Rwanda Premier League rivals Etincelles on Thursday.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side are currently seventh in the table with 27 points - from 18 games - and victory against Etincelles will be the ideal platform to mount pressure on top four.

Should Djuma Masudi's side beat Etincelles at home, they will jump to sixth position with 30 points, just one behind fifth-placed Police and four adrift of SC Kiyovu who are fourth.

"We must be very attentive, Etincelles are a good team and it definitely won't be an easy game. But to keep our top-four hopes alive, we are going to do everything possible for victory," said Masudi who won two league titles with Rayon Sports, first as a player and then as head coach.

The game will start at 3:30pm.

Thursday

Etincelles Vs AS Kigali 15:30

AS Muhanga Vs Kirehe 15:30

Police Vs Amagaju 15:30