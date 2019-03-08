Mauritius and Vietnam Currently Collaborating On 49 Projects to the Tune of U.S.$400 Million

press release

Mauritius and Vietnam are collaborating on some 49 projects to the total value of USD 400 million mostly in the trading and investment fields.

This statement was made by Mr Le Huy Hoang, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of Mauritius, this afternoon, following a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Mr Le Huy Hoang pointed out that the two countries can further collaborate in other fields such as health while lauding the innovative and modern health technologies in Mauritius including stem cell. He recalled that Vietnam, with a population of 96 million, and with an average growth rate of 7,6% since the past ten years, is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and hence has a high potential for business and trade.

Furthermore, the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam said that Mauritius and Vietnam share longstanding ties of friendship and bilateral relations. He indicated that the meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth mainly focused on the strengthening and consolidation of friendship ties between the two countries.

The Ambassador also acknowledged the economic development of Mauritius and its image of good governance which have propelled the country as a leading country on the African continent in terms of economic growth, finance and tourism, amongst others.