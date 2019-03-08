8 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Electricity Price Goes Up - Way Beyond Inflation - As Ramaphosa Answers Questions On Eskom in the House

analysis By Marianne Merten

As President Cyril Ramaphosa answered questions on the Eskom crisis in the House, the energy regulator announced an electricity price hike of at least 9.41% from 1 April -- well above inflation. For consumers picking up the Eskom tab, this would be followed by an increase of 8.1% in 2020 and 5.2% in 2021. Nice presidential words on government action to solve the Eskom crisis do not soften the pain.

The electricity price increase is complicated. The 9.41% increase from April 2019, as announced on Thursday, is in addition to the 4.4% tariff increase the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved in October 2018 for Eskom to recover unforeseen costs going back to 2014.

Both increases kick in on 1 April, meaning the effective electricity price rise is 13.8%. The way the electricity pricing works is that Nersa is allowing Eskom to recover R3.869-billion through the regulatory clearing account (RCA) for 2018 -- and has approved Eskom collecting R206.38-billion for the 2019/20 financial year through an annual percentage increase of 9.41% from 1 April 2019.

But this is unlikely to be the final electricity price increase. As councils raise much of their own revenue through electricity tariffs, municipalities...

