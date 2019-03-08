8 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Honouring Our Heroes Through a Special Library Would Speak Volumes

analysis By J Brooks Spector

In the midst of all the acrimonious back and forth about the ability of the Department of Arts and Culture to address some real needs, rather than ladling out the gravy for new arts centres and heritage sites that will not be funded, maintained, or managed, why not actually address a real need that combines the imperatives of both halves of that department - culture and heritage - in a way that can actually reach most South Africans, as well as the entire world.

I admit it - I enjoy browsing in second-hand bookstores. Sometimes it is the serendipitous pleasure of finding an unexpected volume about a topic of interest or intrigue, and sometimes it is the delight in finding an unknown work or a real treasure by a long-admired author. First editions of Peter Abrahams' first two books came into my hands that way, and so, almost, did the first printing of JM Coetzee's first novel, Dusklands. (Cost was a consideration, here, sadly.)

Next best, nowadays, is to go into a major bookstore and look across the shelves - perhaps among the new and recently published volumes, or among the "classics" in order to find a much-liked text now...

South Africa

