South Africa: TRT Officers Recovering in Hospital After Johannesburg Shootout

Two Tactical Response Team (TRT) officers who were shot and wounded during a shootout with suspected robbers in Langlaagte in Johannesburg on Thursday, are said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The officers were taken to hospital after the suspects they were tailing opened fire. A bullet grazed one of the officers on the shoulder and the second officer was wounded in the shoulder.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has wished the officers a speedy recovery.

He has also commended them for their bravery, for putting their lives in danger when pursuing armed and dangerous suspects.

"I am pleased with the efforts by these members in their pursuit to rid Johannesburg of dangerous criminals," said Sitole.

