7 March 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Algeria/Gambia: Algeria Summon Big Stars for Gambia Showdown

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Sofiane Hanni of Spartak Moscow is part of invited foreign-based players called upon by Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi for the game against Gambia

The 28-year-old form core of an Algerian team comprising Nabil Bentaleb of Schalke 04 in the German Bundesliga and Said Brenrahma in the English second tier.

Saphir Taider along with Hoffenheim striker Ishak Belfodil and Ghoulam have all been reportedly summoned which if confirmed to be true will represent a shift in statement by gaffer Djamel who initially claimed he would rather use his untested or local players against Gambia than the ones he'd already seen or is impressed with.

Algeria host Gambia March 22nd for the final qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations before taking on Tunisia four days later.

Belmadi is yet to make public his full roster but the aforesaid players are believed to be confirmed to be in the fold against Gambia.

Algeria

Doctors, Lawyers Rally Against Algeria's Bouteflika

Physicians joined lawyers for protests in Algiers on Thursday against Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in an… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.