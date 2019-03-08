Ethiopia: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Hails Reforms

Addis Ababa — The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has commended the political and economic reforms spearheaded by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addressing the Human Rights Council yesterday, she said "the depth and pace of Prime Minister Abiy's political and economic reforms, and the appointment of women to senior positions, could open the path to a more inclusive and effective development model, providing hope for Ethiopia's young population."

According to her, the reforms sought to address wide spectrum of human rights issues, including benefits to sustainable development.

"There are some hopeful areas in which far-sighted leadership seeks to advance civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights in order to ensure a convergence of positive and constructive forces," she noted.

The High Commissioner further expressed her commitment to extend support for Ethiopia. "Ethiopians can be proud of the achievement of gender parity in government, as well as their first woman President and first woman Chief of Justice."