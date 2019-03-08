Ethiopia: Senior Health Officials Discussing Revised National Health Policy

Addis Ababa — A revised draft national health policy that extends health outreach for sustainable health coverage in the country was tabled for a panel discussion today.

Addressing the panel discussion of senior health officials, Health Minister of Dr. Amir Aman said the drafted policy is designed to fill the gap in the current health policy of the country that worked for the past 25 years.

The reason for revising the existing policy is to incorporate the increasing non-communicable diseases that occur due to starvation, nutrition and eating habits that were not covered in the previous health policy, he added.

The social, economic and demographic changes in the country during the last 25 years as well as international health related issues are also factors that prompted the revision, he pointed out.

Addis Ababa Health Bureau Deputy Head, Alemayehu Hunduma said the draft policy will also give attention for health problem related to nutrition and urbanization through enhancing preventive approach.

More importantly, the revised health policy is useful to residents of Addis Ababa as more than 50 percent of the patients suffering from non-communicable diseases are in the city, he added.

Senior health officials from the 9 regional states and the two city administrations are participating in the two-day discussion.