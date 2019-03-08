Rwanda: Kagame Arrives in Tanzania for Working Visit

Photo: Village Urugwiro/New Times

President Kagame together with his host, President John Pombe Magufuli at the State House, Dar es Salaam.

President Paul Kagame is on Thursday expected in Tanzania for a one-day working visit.

Kagame who is the current Chairperson of East African Community will be received by his host President John Pombe Magufuli.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries as well as regional integration.

The two Heads of State are expected to address the press following their talk, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

Magufuli is also expected to host a dinner in honour of his guest and the visiting delegation.

Rwanda and Tanzania enjoy close bilateral relations in multiple aspects especially trade.

President Kagame was last in Tanzania in January 2018 for a working visit while President Magufuli visited Rwanda in April 2016.