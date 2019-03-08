Africa: WHO Innovation Challenge to Announce 30 Finalists At the Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde

press release

The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected from a field of more than 2 400 entries to the first-ever WHO Innovation Challenge will be presented on opening day of the second WHO Africa Health Forum in Praia, Cabo Verde, on 26 March 2019.

The WHO Innovation Challenge received a total of 2 471 applications in just four weeks from 77 countries - 44 countries in Africa. A panel of independent evaluators assessed and profiled the innovations in terms of the potential for making impact as well as ability to be scaled up in a sustainable way. More than a third of the submissions came from women.

"The amount of response from the Innovation Challenge affirms the enthusiasm, especially among young people, to make a difference and contribute to the health care system on the continent. Health innovators have found a new home at WHO, where their innovative ideas will be supported in partnership with our network of stakeholders," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

In addition to showcasing the 30 best-profiled innovations during the three-day WHO Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde, other innovations that were submitted will be exhibited on our dynamic virtual marketplace platform currently under development. When fully operational, the platform will connect diverse stakeholders, ranging from government ministry officials and health experts to academics, business angels and investors to support further development and the scaling up of these ideas.

Among all the applications received, 639 made it through to the evaluation phase. This is a reflection of the challenges that innovators face in making progress from ideas to development and eventual broad-based application of their solutions. Investments in the innovation ecosystem that are complemented by innovation-friendly policies remain critical for further encouraging and supporting development of innovative solutions to solve Africa's health challenges.

Herewith the list of Innovators:

Full name and title

Nationality

Gender

Solution Name

Denis Lee Oguzu

Uganda

Male

National Ambulance Service

Dr. Doris Jema Onyeador

Nigeria

Female

Maldor Gift of Sight

Dr. Ebinabo Ofrey

Nigeria

Male

GeroCare

Louis Roux

South Africa

Male

Ultra Low-Cost Rapid Diagnostic Test Production

Hans-Eddy GBOSSA

Benin

Male

Belle Imagerie

Geoffrey Andrew

Kenya

Male

Smart Paper Technology on Improving MCH Services

Morenike Fajemisin

Nigeria

Female

WHISPA mHealth App

Franck Verzefé

Cameroon

Male

Dr. Misaki Wayengera

Uganda

Male

Pan-Filovirus Rapid Diagnostic Test

Dr. Ime Asangansi

Nigeria

Male

Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) Data Collection Platform

Dr. Frida Njogu-Ndongwe

Kenya

Female

Afyakit

Laud Anthony Basing

Ghana

Male

Rapid Molecular Test for Yaws

Dr. Charles Immanuel Akhmien

Nigeria

Male

myPaddi

Dr. Gasana Joel

Rwanda

Male

Companionapp

Gaspard Datondji

Benin

Male

Heatlh Manager

Chales Onu

Nigeria

male

Ubenwa

Dr. Kabamba Alexandre

Angola

Male

Design of a Point of Care HIV/TB multiplex Diagnostic Assay

Dr. Ime Asangansi

Nigeria

Male

Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation Dashboard

Wasswa William

Uganda

Male

PapES

Gérard Niyondiko

Burundi

Male

MAÏA

Dr. Ashifi Gogo

Ghana

Male

Sproxil: Empowering patients to beat fake drugs

Professor Eunice Kamaara

Kenya

Female

African Character Initiation Programme (ACIP)

Jacqueline Rogers

South Africa

Female

My Pregnancy Journey

Jennifer Rubli

Canada

Female

The Twende Initiative

Dr. Integrity Mchechesi

Zimbabwe

Male

Afrimom

Immanuel Hango

Namibia

Male

Chlorine Production Using Solar Energy

Professor Jo Wilmshurst

United Kingdom

Female

Building a Paediatric Workforce for Africa in Africa

Joost Van Engen

Netherlands

Male

Healthy Entrepreneurs

Ephrem Bekele Woldeyesus

Ethiopia

Male

Integrated Mental Wellness Programme

Dr. Imodoye Abioro

Nigeria

Male

Bimi Online for Africa

Twambilile Phanga

Malawi

Female

Youth Friendly Health Service

For further information on the Top 30 finalists please visit: http://innov.afro.who.int/