Africa: WHO Innovation Challenge to Announce 30 Finalists At the Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde

The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected from a field of more than 2 400 entries to the first-ever WHO Innovation Challenge will be presented on opening day of the second WHO Africa Health Forum in Praia, Cabo Verde, on 26 March 2019.
The WHO Innovation Challenge received a total of 2 471 applications in just four weeks from 77 countries - 44 countries in Africa. A panel of independent evaluators assessed and profiled the innovations in terms of the potential for making impact as well as ability to be scaled up in a sustainable way. More than a third of the submissions came from women.
"The amount of response from the Innovation Challenge affirms the enthusiasm, especially among young people, to make a difference and contribute to the health care system on the continent. Health innovators have found a new home at WHO, where their innovative ideas will be supported in partnership with our network of stakeholders," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.
In addition to showcasing the 30 best-profiled innovations during the three-day WHO Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde, other innovations that were submitted will be exhibited on our dynamic virtual marketplace platform currently under development. When fully operational, the platform will connect diverse stakeholders, ranging from government ministry officials and health experts to academics, business angels and investors to support further development and the scaling up of these ideas.
Among all the applications received, 639 made it through to the evaluation phase. This is a reflection of the challenges that innovators face in making progress from ideas to development and eventual broad-based application of their solutions. Investments in the innovation ecosystem that are complemented by innovation-friendly policies remain critical for further encouraging and supporting development of innovative solutions to solve Africa's health challenges.
Herewith the list of Innovators:
Full name and title
Nationality
Gender
Solution Name
Denis Lee Oguzu
Uganda
Male
National Ambulance Service
Dr. Doris Jema Onyeador
Nigeria
Female
Maldor Gift of Sight
Dr. Ebinabo Ofrey
Nigeria
Male
GeroCare
Louis Roux
South Africa
Male
Ultra Low-Cost Rapid Diagnostic Test Production
Hans-Eddy GBOSSA
Benin
Male
Belle Imagerie
Geoffrey Andrew
Kenya
Male
Smart Paper Technology on Improving MCH Services
Morenike Fajemisin
Nigeria
Female
WHISPA mHealth App
Franck Verzefé
Cameroon
Male
Dr. Misaki Wayengera
Uganda
Male
Pan-Filovirus Rapid Diagnostic Test
Dr. Ime Asangansi
Nigeria
Male
Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) Data Collection Platform
Dr. Frida Njogu-Ndongwe
Kenya
Female
Afyakit
Laud Anthony Basing
Ghana
Male
Rapid Molecular Test for Yaws
Dr. Charles Immanuel Akhmien
Nigeria
Male
myPaddi
Dr. Gasana Joel
Rwanda
Male
Companionapp
Gaspard Datondji
Benin
Male
Heatlh Manager
Chales Onu
Nigeria
male
Ubenwa
Dr. Kabamba Alexandre
Angola
Male
Design of a Point of Care HIV/TB multiplex Diagnostic Assay
Dr. Ime Asangansi
Nigeria
Male
Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation Dashboard
Wasswa William
Uganda
Male
PapES
Gérard Niyondiko
Burundi
Male
MAÏA
Dr. Ashifi Gogo
Ghana
Male
Sproxil: Empowering patients to beat fake drugs
Professor Eunice Kamaara
Kenya
Female
African Character Initiation Programme (ACIP)
Jacqueline Rogers
South Africa
Female
My Pregnancy Journey
Jennifer Rubli
Canada
Female
The Twende Initiative
Dr. Integrity Mchechesi
Zimbabwe
Male
Afrimom
Immanuel Hango
Namibia
Male
Chlorine Production Using Solar Energy
Professor Jo Wilmshurst
United Kingdom
Female
Building a Paediatric Workforce for Africa in Africa
Joost Van Engen
Netherlands
Male
Healthy Entrepreneurs
Ephrem Bekele Woldeyesus
Ethiopia
Male
Integrated Mental Wellness Programme
Dr. Imodoye Abioro
Nigeria
Male
Bimi Online for Africa
Twambilile Phanga
Malawi
Female
Youth Friendly Health Service
For further information on the Top 30 finalists please visit: http://innov.afro.who.int/