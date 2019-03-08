Rwanda/Egypt: Kagere Linked With Move to Egyptian Side Zamalek

Rwanda international and Simba SC talisman Meddie Kagere is not short of admirers.

Egyptian giants Zamalek have, according to the player's agent Patrick Gakumba, expressed their interest in signing free-scoring Kagere in a record deal.

Kagere's contract with Tanzania powerhouse Simba will expire with the 2019/2020 season.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, Gakumba, also commonly known as super manager, said that Zamalek have already initiated talks with the player, but his club is also fighting to retain him at 'whatever cost' and the move is unlikely to materialize - at least until june.

"It is true that the Egyptian side Zamalek have expressed interest in securing Kagere's signature," said Gakumba, before noting that: "Simba SC are not willing to let go the player they regard as the club's engine, and will do everything possible to keep him."

It is reported that the nine-time African champions are willing to cough out in excess of Rwf 398 million (U$D 450,000) to land the Amavubi striker's services, which would be a record transfer fee spent on any Rwandan athlete.

While at Police FC, the Ugandan-born Rwandan footballer scored over 40 goals for the law enforcers. He also previously played for now-defunct Atraco, Rayon Sports, SC Kiyovu and Mukura.

During the 2014-15 season, Kagere featured KF Tirana in Albania, scoring 16 goals before returning to Africa when he joined Kenyan giants Gor Mahia. He helped them to two league titles during his three-year stint in Nairobi.

He ditched Gor Mahia for a controversial move to Simba in June 2018 after guiding the former to the SportPesa Super Cup title, which they lifted after beating Simba in the final.

Kagere, 32, made his Amavubi debut in 2011 and has since featured for the national team 35 times. He has 12 international goals to his name.