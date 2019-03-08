Liberia: Lisgis to Recruit 132 Liberians

The Deputy Director of the Liberia Statistic Geo-Information Service (LISGIS) Mr. Alex William has disclosed that the agency will be recruiting about 132 Liberians in the mapping exercise before the 2019 census.

Addressing the Ministry of Information regular press briefing on Thursday, March 7, 2019, Mr. William said an aptitude test has been administered across the country in recruiting mapping assistance for the geographic planning exercise.

He said those who will be qualified and selected will be trained for the period of one month and later deployed for a period of eight to nine months across the country.

He indicated that the initial procurement of pre-package census materials for the field mapping exercise has been contracted to a local firm called M-TOSH Print Media.

He said 142 percent of the package has already arrived and are with LISGIS and partners to conduct the census are UNFPA, Work Bank, Swedish Government, are already helping to secure the procurement of vehicle and other logistics.

He said prior to the census enumeration the entire country was mapped and broken up into Enumeration Areas and, it is important that during the mapping exercise, all natural and man-made features will be mapped using the GPS coordinates.

He further said the LISGIS will construct an update sampling frame for future survey in the ten years period and develop a geo-reference spatial database on current statutory boundaries, localities and social amenities.

He said the exercise will also establish database for the production and roll-out of permanent addressing system for residential, business enterprises, religious and other structures, streets and paths and the national biometric identification cards.

He said the mapping will create shift in population residence which has led to urbanization and population redistribution and the existing map will be updated before any accurate count of the population.