Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Customs Director

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Mohamed Tahir Eila has been briefed on the overall situation in the Sudanese Customs Authority, stressing the need to facilitate all its needs to fulfill its assigned role. The Director of the Sudanese Customs Authority Dr. Bashir al-Tahir Bashir said, in a press statement following the meeting with the Prime Minister, that the meeting touched on the progress of work in the various container terminals, revealing several measures will be taken to regulate the work at various customs stations. The Customs Director pointed out that the meeting also tackled the transit procedures between Sudan and neighboring countries, especially with the State of Chad. He reviewed the customs procedures between Sudan and Chad, acquainting the Prime Minister with the performance of the Customs Authority and the ways of establishing the free zones and regulating them in accordance with the laws organizing the free zones business, stressing the importance of coordination between the Customs Authority and the administrations of free zones. The meeting discussed the development of revenues and exports (animal resources, agricultural and industrial products besides mining) to contribute to the budget and balance of payments. The meeting focused on the importance of exporting products after the introduction of value added, hoping that the Customs Authority contribute to the implementation of the vision of 2019.