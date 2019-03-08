Liberia: GoBet231 Promises More Jobs

GoBet231, the newest betting company in Liberia has promised to employ more Liberians in the betting industry in the country.

After spending just three months in the country, GoBet231 has invested more than US$5million into the economy covering training, equipment and employed 300 Liberians operating the company's 12 centers across Montserrado County.

According to officials of the company, they are anticipating of moving into the 15 political subdivisions with an expected investment of US$50million in the next five years.

They assured Liberians that there will be more employment opportunities which will create more competitions in the industry.

With just a maiden part of the company's betting, some Liberians won over US$400.00 over the weekend and were instantly paid when they presented their winning tickets to the company for verification.

The company's odds are better than all other odds in the betting industry in Liberia and customers are paid instantly by GoBet231 upon winning their bets. Some Liberians who played last week with sixty-cent United States dollars won US$1900.00, US$2,000.00, among others.

Some of the winners include Jonathan Yarkpawolo, Martin Manyango, Otis Bracedell, Othello Stevens and Jackson Payne, among others.

The odds are good and there are so many winners with instant payment. The company says the betting environment is conducive with all AC machines exceptionally easy to use and very new.

GoBet231 is said to be owned by Palm Spring gaming and it is believed to be the largest investment in the betting industry at this time under the current administration.

Some officials of the company told this paper that they are also working on plans to commence manufacturing with various machines related to the game in Liberia and later start to shape to other parts of Africa.

The company is becoming a household name as betting lovers are now discussing in every corner in the city. GoBet231 is said to be in business relationship with Novamatic, Amatic Playtech-BGT and their combined turnover is said to be US$20billion annually.

Speaking to this paper over the weekend in Monrovia and its environs, several excited betting lovers said the level of services GoBet231 is introducing into the market could one day take over the market if it remains focused and continues with the level of programs.

Already, Liberia has two betting companies, Winner and Doxxbet with large part of their activities based in Monrovia, but with the coming in of GoBet231, Liberians are optimistic of the company taking over the industry.

It can be recalled the head of the Liberia National Lottery (LNA) Mr. Martin Kollie told journalists that GoBet231 has met up with all its obligations in keeping with the laws of Liberia. "GoBet231 was licensed by the board of the LNA. It is in complete compliance," he noted.

His clarification was in reference to series of articles carried in some media outlets against Gobet231 that it was operating illegally in the country.