Rwanda: Special Olympics Team Off to Dubai for World Games

Special Olympics athletes have set high ambitions for themselves at the upcoming 2019 Special Olympics World Games, which are scheduled for March 14-21 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The team departed Kigali on Thursday night aboard a RwandAir flight at 1am.

The Special Olympics World Games are a multi-sport event for athletes with intellectual disabilities in the tradition Olympics movement.

Around 7,000 athletes from over 170 countries will compete in a range of sports, with the focus being to empower people with intellectual disabilities through the tool of sport.

The twenty-five athletes are represent the country at the World Games.

Full list of the athletes:

Football: Emmanuel Muhawenimana, Yussufu Rutayisire, Theogene Iradukunda, Honore Iraguha, Daniel Uwizerwa, Claude Nzirorera, Patrick Ngarukiyimana, Elisa Muhawenimana, Sabin Rugira, Gatete Niyonkuru, Bruno Mahirwe, Ignace Bihibindi, Emmanuel Tuyizere and Jean Bosco Mudahemuka.

Swimming: Jack Kayitana, Helene Ayinkamiye, Samson Bisagura, Peruth Nyiraminani and Felicite Mukakagenza.

Athletics: Bosco Kajeje, Hamza Mbarushimana, Alice Mukamana and Marceline Mushimiyimana.

BOCCE: Danny Murengezi and Patience Irafasha.