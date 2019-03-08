Sudan: Kibir Gives Directive to Take Arrangements to Secure Strategic Wheat Reserve

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Governor of the Bank of Sudan, Yahia Hussein Jangul, and the Deputy Chairman of the Agricultural Bank, Abdul-Gadir Osman Hassan, and gave a directive to carry out the arrangements to secure a strategic reserve of wheat.

Kibir was informed at the meeting on the wheat situation in the country and the arrangements to secure a wheat reserve.

In a press statement, the Governor of the Bank of Sudan said that the bank has finalized its preparations to provide liquidity (cash) to purchase the biggest quantity of the locally produced wheat in the current season.

The Deputy Chairman of the Agricultural Bank, Abdul-Gadir Osman Hassan, indicated that the early preparations adopted by the bank and provision of seeds and fertilizers and declaring the price for purchasing wheat in last August have resulted in cultivation of large areas.

He stated that an abundant wheat production, amounting to 711,000 tons, is expected to be reached in the current season, adding that the Agricultural Bank has taken arrangements to purchase all this quantity.