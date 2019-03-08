Sudan: Ahmed Saad Omer Appreciates Firmness of Relations Between Sudan and China

Khartoum — The assigned Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and China, stressing that these relations are witnessing continuous progress.

He discussed at his office Thursday with the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Machin Min, progress of the bilateral relations, especially in the economic fields, and ways of setting a strategy and vision for cementing the bilateral relations and opening new horizons for strengthening further the cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador of China has affirmed the keenness of his government and people to exert more efforts to consolidate the sisterly relations and to open new tracks in the diplomatic ties between the two countries.