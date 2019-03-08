Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Emergency Law Aims for Combating Corruption and Smuggling

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed that the Emergency Law was issued to fight corruption and smuggling, stressing that the dialogue agreed upon by political forces would be the basis for solution of the country's issues.

Upon receiving the political forces' committee for solution of the crisis which is chaired by Bahar Idris Abu Garda, President Al-Bashir asserted his commitment to double efforts to achieve peace in the country in the coming stage.

Abu Garda said in a press statements that the committee was formed to find solution to the crisis and to ensure people access to services, explaining that the meeting with the President deliberated on the decisions taken by the President of the Republic recently, especially those relating to peace issue.

He stated that the committee has conveyed some observations over the emergency law and demanded their application in a way that does not affect the people's freedoms and political work, adding that the committee has affirmed importance of release of the political detainees, activists and journalists to provide a favorable climate for broad-based dialogue with the holdouts.

Abu Garda said that the committee called on the gun holders and opposition in and outside the country to seize this opportunity and to join the dialogue.

He stated that the committee has a number of ideas to the President about the dialogue in the coming stage and blessed the President' step that he is a national president and would be at the same distanc from all the political forces.

Abu Garda said that the political forces have affirmed the necessity of moving to the stage of peaceful transfer of power and democratic practice through a political reform that is to be reached via dialogue.

He added that the meeting discussed the means to unite more than 128 partiesand movements in coalitions and reducing the party's number to three or four parties.