Sudan: IBN AUF Briefed On Situation in Khartoum State

Khartoum — The First Vice - President and Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamad Ahmed Ibn-Auf, was briefed on the overall situation in Khartoum State.

This came when the First Vice - President and the Defense Minister, received Thursday at the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen.( police) Hashim Osman Al-Hussein, who presented the state's plan to deal with the economic situations and the living conditions via provision of low pricemarkets and the control on the bakeries and the prducers' markets.

The Wali (governor) pointed out that the state has imported a big number of vehicles to solve the problem of transport, referring to the other plans concerning the provision of job opportunities through the micro-finance projects.

He also referred to establishment of more health centers to provide treatment services for the citizens, in addition to improvement of the education and basic services.