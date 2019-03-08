Sudan: Kibir Affirms State Support to People's Hospital

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Dr. Osan Mohamed Yousif Kibir, has affirmed the state support to People's Teaching Hospital as part of the country strategy to localize medical treatment.

This came when the Vice - President met Thursday at the Republican Palace with the Director of the General Directorate of Therapeutical Medicine at the Health Ministry of Khartoum State, Dr Yousif Tibin Mohamed Nur, who said in a press statement that the meeting discussed enhancement of the medical services provided by the People's Teaching Hospital.

He indicated that the People's Hospital provides services for people from most states of the country, adding the hospital receives around 500 patients daily.

Dr. Tibin has praised the efforts of the medical cadres at the People's Hospital.

He said that he briefed the Vice - President on importance of the People's Hospital for providing and indiginizing medical treatment, ireferring to completion of the Khartoum State's health map.

Dr Tibin disclosed that new medical services supported by the Presidency of the Republic would be launched shortly at the People Hospital.

The People Hospital's Deputy General Director, Dr. Husam-Eddin Suleiman Hussein, has praised the support provided by the government the to the hospital, adding that the People's Teaching Hospital provides medical services performed by senior consultants.