Sudan: Aila Affirms State Commitment to Implement National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, has affirmed the state commitment to implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

This came when he received in his office the Secretary General of National Dialogue, Prof. Hashim Ali Salem.

In a press statement, Salem said that the National Prime Minister has pledged to work for reactivating work of the three Cabinet's economic, governance and administration and the social development and culture sectors regarding implementation of the national dialogue's outcome.

He said that the National Prime Minister also promised to reactivate work for reactivating activities of the constitution, legislation, general policies and procedures committees, adding that the National Prime Minister has pledged to remove the obstacles facing implementation of the national dialogue's outcome.

Dr. Salem indicated that the meeting has stressed the importance of intensifying the media work regarding the dialogue and the implementation of its recommendations.