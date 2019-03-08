Africa: Boosting local production of essential medicines

press release

What: TheAfrica Pharma Conference 2019

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) would like to invite media to the Africa Pharma Conference. This event is organised in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Social Affairs and delivered through a partnership between AUDA/NEPAD and DFS Africa, a private sector firm dedicated to growing foreign and local investments in Africa’s industry and markets.

When: 4-5 June 2019

Where: Hyatt Regency, Johannesburg, South Africa

Who: Speakers at the conference will include Dr Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of AUDA-NEPAD, African Heads of State and Government Ministers.

The Africa Pharma Conference seeks to contribute to efforts to boost local production of essential medicines. The conference will involve all relevant continental institutions, development partners, UN agencies, Member States and the private sector.

The Africa Pharma Conference 2019 will focus on access to medicines and health commodities. The series of events and sessions will highlight the progress, achievements, and challenges faced by African governments in developing the Pharmaceutical sector and discuss best practises to catalyse local production. DFS Africa will also be running a Deal Room event over 2 days in parallel with the conference. The Deal Room provides opportunities for pre-qualified businesses / project owners to meet with Africa focused institutional investors looking to invest in Pharma and Access to Medicines.

High level delegates including Heads of State and Government and senior policy makers from across the continent are expected to participate in the Africa Pharma conference.

_________________________

For registration and sponsorship opportunities please go to www.africapharma2019.com or contact any of the persons below:

Dr Janet Byaruhanga

Senior Programme Officer - Public Health, AUDA-NEPAD Agency | +27603526002 |JanetB@nepad.org

Mr Bankole Eniola

Executive Director, DFS Africa | +44 7850131080 | Bankole@developmentfinancesummit.com

For media queries contact:

Ms Mwanja Ng’anjo

AUDA-NEPAD Communications | +27 11 256 3600 | Mwanjan@nepad.org