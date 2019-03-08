Rwanda: Inter-Schools Chess Tournament Returns

The annual inter-schools chess tournament, which was established early last year, is back with youngsters from primary and secondary schools in the country set for the contest this weekend.

The second edition of the tournament starts Saturday afternoon, at 2pm, and will climax Sunday, at Marasa Umubano Hotel, in Kigali.

Rwanda Chess Federation (Ferwade) introduced the tournament on its events' annual calendar last year, and according to the body's president Kevin Ganza, it was part of efforts to take the thinking game to schools countrywide.

Ganza said: "We are happy to organize the second edition of the Inter-Schools tournament, in collaboration with the Institut Francais, and Umubano Hotel. The first edition was a success; with a turn up of 75 students, from seven schools, and we expect to surpass the number this year."

"We already have five schools, which didn't take part in the previous edition, that are interested to participate this year."

By press time Thursday, Ganza said six schools had already submitted team lists for the event with 10 teams already registered.

A competing team comprises five players and a school can field more than one team.

The only difference from last year's contest, the federation said, is that that the number of rounds were increased from four to six.

"Our focus remains to get Chess known around the country, and as a result, we expect more schools to join the next edition of inter-schools."

In February last year, the maiden inter-school chess tournament was held at Green Hills Academy in Kigali, where seven schools battled for supremacy.

Green Hills Academy, the host, emerged winners, followed by Lycée Notre Dame de Cîteaux (LNDC) and Kagarama Secondary School.